DOLPHIN

Whale watcher: 'Off to the races, it's a dolphin stampede everybody!'

EMBED </>More Videos

You've probably heard of a horse stampede, but whale watchers got an incredible show when pod of dolphins began to "stampede" off Dana Point in Southern California. (Donna Kalez via Storyful)

DANA POINT, Calif. --
You've probably heard of a horse stampede, but whale watchers got an incredible show when a pod of dolphins began to "stampede" off Dana Point in Southern California.

RELATED: Tour guide rescues dolphin stranded on beach

Donna Kalez shared video of the amazing sight. She was on a tour with Dana Wharf Whale Watch when hundreds of dolphins started jumping out of the water on September 2.

RELATED: Dolphins spotted swimming near surfers

In the video, someone can be heard comparing the dolphins to racehorses as they journeyed through the water at incredible speed.

"Here they go! They're off to the races, it's a dolphin stampede everybody," said a spectator.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdolphincaught on cameracaught on videowhale watchingcute animalsanimalsoceansdistractionanimal newsamazing videou.s. & world
DOLPHIN
Brookfield Zoo mourns sudden loss of young dolphin
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Nick Young: Dolphin tried to kill me
More dolphin
PETS & ANIMALS
City Council committee to consider Wednesday ban on horse-drawn carriages
Aldermen aim to ban horse-drawn carriages in Chicago
Hikers capture video of bear charging at them on trail
Blue bird from 'Rio' movie now extinct in the wild
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
CPD officer fatally shoots herself in Far South Side police station parking lot
Lincoln Towing's license revoked by state regulators
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
Customers who got 'vampire facials' at NM spa urged to get tested for HIV
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone
Show More
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Male fatally shot by Gary police after allegedly firing at officers
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez not running for mayor
Romance novelist accused of murdering husband
More News