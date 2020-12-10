Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' ordered not to have contact with horses after Dan Ryan ride, animal cruelty charges

SPECIAL REPORT: Man rides horse down Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who calls himself the "Dreadhead Cowboy" has been ordered to have no contact with any of his horses, after being charged with animal cruelty in connection with a miles-long ride on the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this year.Adam Hollingsworth faces animal cruelty and other charges; he was seen riding his horse, Nunu, on the Dan Ryan in September.He said he was protesting violence against children.Now he is not allowed to have contact with any of his horses while his legal case moves forward.Nunu isPeople at Forest View Farms in Tinley Park said in October that Nunu is slowly recovering from her injuries. Her legs and hooves were injured in the ride.Hollingsworth rode Nunu during rush hour on Sept. 21 for several miles south to 95th Street, where he was eventually arrested..Prosecutors argue the horse was improperly saddled and badly hurt during the ride, leaving her in critical condition."Last Monday my purpose was to bring awareness to a cause left unheard; to get the backlash has been very heartbreaking, to be painted like a monster; everyone knows I love my horses," Hollingsworth said after a court appearance.Initial reports said Nunu was unable to stand for more than five to 10 minutes after the incident, according to Chicago Animal Care and Control officials.