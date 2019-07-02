cute animals

Duck does its best to wake up sleepy Golden Retriever

By Vienna J. Montague
YORBA LINDA, Calif. -- Two ducks and a dog in Southern California have become an unusual trio of friends.

A video uploaded by the animals' owner Pam Ishiguro on June 5 in Yorba Linda shows Rudy, the Pekin duck, snuggling with Barclay the Golden Retriever.

Meanwhile, Indian Runner duck, Pippi, does its best to wake up the sleepy canine for play time.

At one point, Pippi even hops on top of his pal Barclay.

Still... nothing.

Ishiguro says this happens all the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouthern californiapetsduckcute animalsdog
CUTE ANIMALS
Candy apple confection at Disney World lures drooling dog
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
ADORABLE VIDEO: Chunky bulldog insists on using cat flap
CACC to hold special adoption event Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
FBI: Man robs 3rd Chicago bank in 1 week, $1K reward offered
Missing man found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park
Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Cary
Hundreds of thousands eligible to expunge marijuana charges
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
3 charged after stolen car crashes into bus shelter in Jeffrey Manor, killing man
Show More
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
Grandma and Grandpa share their secrets to long-lasting love
Researchers announce breakthrough in HIV research
US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup finals
More TOP STORIES News