Ingleside woman, 52, mauled to death by own French bulldog, officials say

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban woman was found dead after her dog attacked her this month in Ingleside, the Lake County coroner's office said.According to a release from the Lake County coroner's office, on Saturday around 4:43 p.m. Fox Lake police officers were called to a home where a woman was found unresponsive outside her home. A short time later a death investigation was launched.Autopsy results released on Tuesday, showed the victim, 52-year-old Lisa Urso of Ingleside, died as a result of injuries from a dog attack. Her French bulldog was the apparent biter, the coroner's office said.The initial attack occurred inside her home before the victim made it outside to the patio where she eventually died, the coroner's office said."We have been in close contact with Ms. Urso's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a statement. "This is truly a tragedy."Toxicology reports are pending, the coroner's office said.The investigation is ongoing.