Internet dubs recovering NC rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- If you couldn't get enough of the 'Baby Yoda' craze, wait until you get a look at a rescue cat from North Carolina.With beady eyes and long-pointed ears, the cat looks oddly similar to the breakout star "The Child" from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.Joy was found by a local animal shelter volunteer on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound.She is currently being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.You can follow the internet sensation on Facebook at 'Baby Yoda Cat.'In case you are unable to adopt the cat, you can preorder a Baby Yoda toy plush toy at shopDisney.com