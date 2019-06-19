Pets & Animals

Lincoln Park Zoo's Eastern Black rhino calf makes first public appearance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the moment all rhio watchers have been waiting for! Lincoln Park Zoo's rhino calf has made his first public appearance.

The critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros was born on May 19, but until now, the calf has been kept inside a private habitat to give it and his mother time to bond.
A critically endangered Eastern Black Rhino calf was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo Sunday.



Only a few thousand Eastern Black Rhinos remain in the wild. The species has been designated as "critically-endangered" due to poaching for their horns, which are believed to have medicinal benefits despite being made of keratin, the same material that makes up human hair and nails, according to zoo officials.

The zoo announced in March the 13-year-old female rhino was expecting.

Zoo officials say the male calf is still unnamed.

While the calf was not in the public eye, fans were still able to keep up with the new additions progress through the zoo's social media using #RhinoWatch.


The baby rhino and his parents Kapuki and Maku can be seen at the Lincoln Park Zoo's Regenstein African Journey outdoor rhino habitat.

Kapuki is about 13 months into her pregnancy, which typically lasts 15-16 months.



Kapuki and Maku had previously been successful in reproducing in 2013 with the birth of King, who now lives at Brookfield Zoo.

RELATED: Brookfield Zoo Black Rhino gets innovative nasal surgery
