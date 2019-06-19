Lincoln Park Zoo's Eastern Black rhino calf makes first public appearance

The critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros was born on May 19, but until now, the calf has been kept inside a private habitat to give it and his mother time to bond.
Only a few thousand Eastern Black Rhinos remain in the wild. The species has been designated as "critically-endangered" due to poaching for their horns, which are believed to have medicinal benefits despite being made of keratin, the same material that makes up human hair and nails, according to zoo officials.
The zoo announced in March the 13-year-old female rhino was expecting.
Zoo officials say the male calf is still unnamed.
While the calf was not in the public eye, fans were still able to keep up with the new additions progress through the zoo's social media using #RhinoWatch.
#RhinoWatch continues with the first of many important milestones – the calf stood up last night at only 53 minutes of age! Stay tuned for updates on the milestones the calf will go through in the critical first year of its life. #rhinowatch #lincolnparkzoo #forwildlifeforall pic.twitter.com/INKDfQzJVi— Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) May 20, 2019
The baby rhino and his parents Kapuki and Maku can be seen at the Lincoln Park Zoo's Regenstein African Journey outdoor rhino habitat.
Kapuki and Maku had previously been successful in reproducing in 2013 with the birth of King, who now lives at Brookfield Zoo.
