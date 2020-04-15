feel good

Move over 'Pizza Rat', Philadelphia has a 'Pizza Groundhog'

PHILADELPHIA -- Do you remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"?

Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Philadelphia resident Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little, or not so little guy, outside her home.

Kristin tells WPVI the groundhog sat there for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries.

All while dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on.

He's definitely a Philly groundhog, WPVI said. He's got the attitude and he knows a good piece of pizza pie when he gets his hands on it.
