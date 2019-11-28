Possible class action lawsuit over alleged abuse at Indiana Fairlife dairy farm

Lawyers tied to eight lawsuits gathered at a Chicago federal court hearing Tuesday to discuss seeking class-action status for millions of consumers represented in the suits, reported the Chicago Tribune.
An animal rights group released undercover video in June it said shows farm workers kicking and throwing calves. Dozens of grocers pulled Fairlife milk in response.
RAW: Animal rights group releases video showing alleged abuse at Fair Oaks Dairy Farm
Plaintiff attorney Amy Keller says consumers who paid higher prices for Chicago-based Fairlife products on grounds it was humanely produced "feel betrayed."
Fairlife is one of several defendants. It said in one filing that "alleged isolated acts" by "rogue employees" don't render its animal-care claims false.