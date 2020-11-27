animal rescue

Overweight, lost turkey rescued by California animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving

Bubba the turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.
Turkeys usually have very little to be thankful for on Thanksgiving because they're typically the main dish.

But this year, at least one bird at a northern California animal sanctuary has a new lease on life.

Bubba the butterball of a turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.

But life presented him with a second chance when a rescuer found Bubba limping along a busy road.

And an animal sanctuary in Placer County just happened to have room for one more.

Now the bird has plenty of space to rest his swollen feet and enjoy the rest of his days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuethanksgivingpetsanimalturkey
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Owl found in Rockefeller Christmas Tree released to wild
Get a personalized message from Santa - virtually!
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,022 new cases, 131 deaths
Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago be this year?
Black Friday shopping shifts online amid pandemic
Struggling restaurants rely on takeout orders as more people scale down holiday celebrations
6 months after George Floyd was killed, the untold arrest of an ex-Illinois state trooper
Remote learning poses greater challenges in underserved communities
Sites with aggregate deals help you find the hottest buys this holiday season
Show More
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
$2K reward offered in fatal Little Village hit-and-run
Carol Stream family thankful to healthcare workers after surviving COVID-19
COVID scams on the rise, FBI warns
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
More TOP STORIES News