Pet Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection, treatments for your pet

May is Pet Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, about one in three dogs are diagnosed with cancer in the course of their lives, and that rate goes up to almost 50 percent in dogs that are older than 10.

Cats are only about half as likely as dogs to develop cancer. However, because cats are good at hiding illness, their cancer is often more progressed when it is discovered.
West Loop Veterinary Care's founder and Medical Director David Gonsky joined ABC7 to talk about the symptoms and treatment options for pet cancer.

To learn more about West Loop Veterinary Care, visit www.westloopvet.com/
