Snake enjoys unplanned ride-along with Park Forest police

Last night Chief Mannino did a ride-along with Officer Walden for a few hours. It might be a long time before Chief Mannino decides to do another ride-along. #ParkForestWildlife #snakesinasquadcar #thatsthebiggestwildsnakeweveseen #notmyjob #someonecallazoologist #nope pic.twitter.com/QHSa0RH7WG — Park Forest Police (@ParkForestPD) June 6, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Park Forest police discovered a surprise passenger while on patrol early Thursday morning.The officers discovered a snake curled up in the engine of his squad car, but seemed to take it in stride, even giving their uninvited passenger a name."Last night Chief Mannino did a ride-along with Officer for a few hours," the Park Forest Police Department wrote on Twitter. "It might be a long time before Chief Mannino decides to do another ride-along."The officers freed the animal themselves, and took the incident in stride, adding the hashtags #notmyjob #someonecallazoologist and #nope to their post.