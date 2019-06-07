Pets & Animals

Snake enjoys unplanned ride-along with Park Forest police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Park Forest police discovered a surprise passenger while on patrol early Thursday morning.

The officers discovered a snake curled up in the engine of his squad car, but seemed to take it in stride, even giving their uninvited passenger a name.

"Last night Chief Mannino did a ride-along with Officer for a few hours," the Park Forest Police Department wrote on Twitter. "It might be a long time before Chief Mannino decides to do another ride-along."

The officers freed the animal themselves, and took the incident in stride, adding the hashtags #notmyjob #someonecallazoologist and #nope to their post.

