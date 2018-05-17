PETS & ANIMALS

Soldier reunited with dog she rescued while deployed in Iraq

EMBED </>More Videos

A soldier was reunited with the dog she cared for in Iraq.

Eyewitness News
TAMPA, Florida --
It was a heartwarming scene when a U.S. soldier was re-united with the dog she rescued in Iraq.

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Tracy McKithern rescued 'Erby' as a puppy last year when she was found abused and starving.

McKithern named her "Erby Kasima", Erby for the the largest city in Northern Iraq, Erbil. And Kasima, the Arabic name for "beauty and elegance."

When her deployment was ending, McKithern posted a picture of the dog to Facebook with the caption, "I wish I could take her home."

She got in touch with a rescue organization, Puppy Rescue Mission, which helped to raise money and make the necessary arrangements for Erby to leave Iraq.

Finally on Wednesday, the soldier was reunited with Erby at Tampa International Airport.

The puppy's mom was also rescued and care for by McKithern along with soldiers from Italian and German armies.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsiraqsoldiersdoganimals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News