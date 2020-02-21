WATCH: Elgin sisters treat their adorable cat to spa day

ELGIN, Ill. -- Two young sisters treated their furry feline friend Carrot to some pampering at their home in west suburban Elgin.Sisters Abby, 5, and Hannah, 3, treated Carrot to a spa day last weekend, complete with cucumbers and a fluffy pink robe. The experience appears to leave the 10-month-old kitten hilariously and adorably relaxed.The girls' mother, Erin Merryn, recorded a video of the sister duo tenderly pampering Carrot as she reclines on a pink cushion, purring loudly. Carrot isn't unaccustomed to the sisters' shenanigans - or the spotlight - as she has more than 152,000 Instagram followers.This calm kitten isn't the first cat in the family to grab attention online. Merryn surprised her daughters with the pet after the death of their previous cat, Bailey, who was the subject of the book "Bailey, No Ordinary Cat."