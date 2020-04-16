Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Shedd Aquarium penguins build nests to music from Lyric Opera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Check out the music loving penguins at the Shedd Aquarium!

It's nesting season and they're hard at work along with "The Barber of Seville" serenade.

Chicago's Lyric Opera provided the soundtrack. The penguins are always dressed in their tuxedos for the opera!

"While the aquarium is closed to the public, caretakers are onsite 24/7 taking care of the animals, including the penguins," the Shedd Aquarium said. "Both species of penguins are expected to nest for the next few months, which may also result in new chicks joining the colony as early as May."

The Shedd Aquarium penguins have kept busy during the stay-at-home order in Illinois, taking a tour of the aquarium's exhibits as well as getting a visit from a porcupine.
