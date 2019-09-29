pets

West Suburban Humane Society hosts its annual dog extravaganza, Barkapalooza

By Rachel Davis
LISEL, Ill. (WLS) -- West Suburban Humane Society celebrates everything dog-related at their 26th Annual Barkapalooza.

This half-day, family-friendly fest for dogs and their people will return to Lisle Community Park on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This extremely dog-friendly event allows pet owners, prospective pet adopters, and all-around pet lovers to raise money for homeless dogs and cats through a Dog Walkathon and Pet Expo.

Participants are encouraged to collect pledges for the walkathon, and all proceeds will support the West Suburban Humane Society, at this signature annual fundraiser.

Event Information

What: 26th Annual Barkapalooza

When: Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - rain or shine!

Where: Lisle Community Park: 1825 Short Street, Lisle, Ill.

Why: Benefit for the West Suburban Humane Society

Schedule of Event:

9:30 a.m. - Early registration

10:00 a.m. - Blessing of the animals

10:15 a.m. - Walk begins

10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Sunshine the Clown: face painting, balloon sculpture, games

11:00 a.m. - Hix Brothers ukulele band performs

11:00 a.m. - Enjoy Your Dog animal trainers stunt dog performances

12:00 p.m. - Lure Course for dogs

12:00 p.m. - The Loft Lizards band performs

2:00 p.m. - Raffle winner announced
