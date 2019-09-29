West Suburban Humane Society hosts its annual dog extravaganza, Barkapalooza

LISEL, Ill. (WLS) -- West Suburban Humane Society celebrates everything dog-related at their 26th Annual Barkapalooza.
This half-day, family-friendly fest for dogs and their people will return to Lisle Community Park on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This extremely dog-friendly event allows pet owners, prospective pet adopters, and all-around pet lovers to raise money for homeless dogs and cats through a Dog Walkathon and Pet Expo.
Participants are encouraged to collect pledges for the walkathon, and all proceeds will support the West Suburban Humane Society, at this signature annual fundraiser.
Event Information
What: 26th Annual Barkapalooza
When: Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - rain or shine!
Where: Lisle Community Park: 1825 Short Street, Lisle, Ill.
Why: Benefit for the West Suburban Humane Society
Schedule of Event:
9:30 a.m. - Early registration
10:00 a.m. - Blessing of the animals
10:15 a.m. - Walk begins
10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Sunshine the Clown: face painting, balloon sculpture, games
11:00 a.m. - Hix Brothers ukulele band performs
11:00 a.m. - Enjoy Your Dog animal trainers stunt dog performances
12:00 p.m. - Lure Course for dogs
12:00 p.m. - The Loft Lizards band performs
2:00 p.m. - Raffle winner announced
