Holistic pet shop features bakery and all-natural food to promote healthy, happy dogs and cats

Holistic pet shop features bakery and all-natural food to promote healthy, happy dogs and cats

MONROVIA, Calif. -- Pet N Mind, a nutrition pet food shop and adoption center, features a bakery and all-natural food to promote healthy, happy dogs and cats.

"There are pet stores all over the place that sell everything, and it's confusing to consumers who are looking for a healthy alternative for their dog's nutrition," said Monrovia's Pet N Mind store owner Rebecca Trac. "We take that guessing game out."

For many customers, the store bakery's all-natural, freshly baked treats are the draw.

"The bakery section, these are your all natural treats for your special occasion," said Trac. "It's a birthday, or one-year adoption day, there's all kinds of reasons to celebrate."

For more information go to: https://petnmind.com/monrovia/