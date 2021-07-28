COVID-19 vaccine

New Pfizer data suggests 3rd COVID vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection against delta variant

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.
By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials push to vaccinate as delta variant persists

A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the delta variant -- beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses, suggests new data released by Pfizer on Wednesday.

The data posted online, which are expected to be discussed in a company earnings call on Wednesday morning, suggest that antibody levels against the delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose.

Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.

EMBED More News Videos

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky addresses the changed mask guidance due to rising COVID-19 cases on "Good Morning America."



There's an "estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

The data also show that antibody levels are much higher after a third dose than a second dose against the original coronavirus variant and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
COVID-19 VACCINE
Rush mandates COVID vaccine, more hospitals to follow
Fully vaccinated Americans can soon travel to the UK
Biden to announce vaccine mandate for all federal employees: Sources
Lollapalooza COVID rules in place day before Chicago music festival
TOP STORIES
Chicago severe weather downs trees, knocks out power for some
Lollapalooza COVID rules in place day before Chicago music festival
1 killed in crash on I-290 on West Side
Gov. Pritzker expands same-sex infertility treatment coverage
Texas woman charged with murder in 1984 shaken baby case
1 dead in Calumet City shooting involving CPD officers
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
Show More
Teen killed, 2 officers injured in Dolton police shooting, crash
Chicago Weather: Hot, humid Wednesday
Crocodile bites 18-year-old and drags her into water in Mexico
Man convicted in 2020 Chicago unrest sentenced 1 year
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Summer Games
More TOP STORIES News