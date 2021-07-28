New Pfizer data suggests 3rd COVID vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection against delta variant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10913952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDC Director Rochelle Walensky addresses the changed mask guidance due to rising COVID-19 cases on "Good Morning America."

A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the delta variant -- beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses, suggests new data released by Pfizer on Wednesday.The data posted online, which are expected to be discussed in a company earnings call on Wednesday morning, suggest that antibody levels against the delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose.Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.There's an "estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.The data also show that antibody levels are much higher after a third dose than a second dose against the original coronavirus variant and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.