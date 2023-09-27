WATCH LIVE

At least 15 arrested after looting erupts in Philadelphia

Foot Locker, Apple and Lululemon were among the stores looted on Tuesday night.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 4:26AM
Video captures looting in Center City Philadelphia
Video captures looting in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police officers descended on Center City after a group of juveniles looted several businesses on Tuesday night.

Video captured a group of people taking items out of a Foot Locker store around 8 p.m. The looters also hit other nearby stores, like Apple and Lululemon.

One woman says she was sitting with friends at a bar on 18th Street when she witnessed people ransacking a store.

"I saw a bunch of people like go into the Lululemon, clothes everywhere," she recalled.

Witnesses said the lawlessness is not related to an earlier protest over the fatal police shooting of Eddie Irizarry.

Authorities add that the individuals are likely taking advantage of the situation.

Police have arrested at least 15 to 20 people, and at least two weapons were recovered.

