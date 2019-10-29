Philippines earthquake at magnitude 6.6 leaves at least 1 dead, dozens injured

DAVAO, Philippines -- A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring dozens and sending people dashing out of homes and buildings in a region still recovering from recent strong quakes.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake was caused by movement in a local fault about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) deep about 25 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato province, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology said. The U.S. Geological Survey had the same measurement, adjusted from a preliminary 6.8.

The Office of Civil Defense reported a 66-year-old man died from head injuries apparently after being hit by a falling object in South Cotabato province's capital city of Koronadal, where 30 other people were injured as they dashed out of homes, offices and shopping malls as the ground shook.

More than a dozen people were injured in M'lang town in Cotabato and Cagayan de Oro province, according to OCD.

Several cities and towns suspended classes to allow inspections of school buildings. At least three government and privately owned buildings damaged in another quake earlier this month sustained further damages and remained off limits to the public.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Oct. 16 killed five people and damaged schools, hospitals, malls and other commercial buildings.

In July, two earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines, killing eight people.

The Philippines lies in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU meet for 16 hours, no deal; talks continue for 13th day
Obama Foundation Summit: Barack, Michelle to reveal plans for Presidential Center
Amtrak strikes vehicle near Morton Grove, Metra train temporarily delayed
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
Toddler struck, killed in Lisle driveway
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Texas man says 'psychotic' cow nearly killed him
Northwestern seeks to hold non-athletic events at Welsh-Ryan Arena
Walgreens to close half of in-store clinics, open Jenny Craig sites
More TOP STORIES News