Scam Alert: Some smart phone voice dial assistants could lead you to scammers, experts warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Take caution when using your smart phone's voice technology to look up a phone number. The Better Business Bureau warns it could dial up trouble.

Smart devices and voice technology are convenient tools to help you out with everyday tasks like playing music or checking the weather.

But using voice technology to search or auto dial a number for you could accidentally pull up a scam phone number with a fake representative. That could lead to scammers stealing your payment information or other personal info.

You can use a traditional search engine online to look up numbers but the BBB recommends researching the numbers to make sure they are accurate.

Try to use the contact information on the official business websites and always double check URLs on business websites to make sure those sites are not fake.

Click HERE for more tips to avoid this scam