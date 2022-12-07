Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.

Co-owner Dino Vlahakis said they plan to close in early January. He said their hope is that someone will take over the operation of the movie theater so they can just lease out the building, and it can remain in operation.

So far, there have been no plans for someone else to take over. Vlahakis said they do still plan to retain ownership of the building.

The final film shown at the Pickwick will be "Gone with the Wind," which was also the first movie shown there in 1967.