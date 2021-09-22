localish

Create colorful memories at Picturistik in Burbank

EMBED <>More Videos

Create colorful memories

BURBANK, Calif. -- There's a new place in town to unleash your inner creativity, and its called Picturistik.

Picturistik is a collaboratively-produced art experience by local SoCal artists. There's a picture-perfect spot in every corner.

"Me and my husband created Picturistik for other artists, like myself, or art lovers," says Sirce Jasso, Creative Director. "You're expected to see difference sceneries in each room because I wanted to create different emotions in every room."

With a passion for creating space for local artists to have a canvas, Sirce Jasso hopes to inspire artists, creators, and visitors that their dreams can come true, too. "I want them to feel like if this Latina girl did it, then why cant I do it?"

From the cloud room to the gold room and the garden room, guests can find themselves in a new surrounding every few steps. Each are just as "Instagrammable" as the previous.

"They have a fun vibe that is not only for those who are in social media but even for those that just want a fun date night," exclaimed Chynna Dulay (@itschynnamarie).

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/picturistik/
https://www.facebook.com/picturistik

OTHER LINKS:
https://picturistik.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbankartkabccreative timefun stuffcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Create colorful memories
Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston
Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous
The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!
TOP STORIES
2 Simeon HS students killed in separate shootings
Lightfoot 'not happy' with nearly 10K CPS students in quarantine
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
Missing persons of color: Do they get the same attention?
High waves up to 18 feet slam Lake Michigan shoreline
Little Village Aztec dance group carries on 500-year tradition
Show More
Rev. Jackson released from rehab facility after COVID-19 battle
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Bags of Hope supports thousands of Chicago homeless
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, rainy, chilly
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
More TOP STORIES News