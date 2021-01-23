CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is National Pie Day!
Basically, it's an excuse to have some dessert without feeling guilty about it.
This morning we're celebrating with Chicago's Justice of the Pies.
Maya-Camille Broussard is the owner and chef and has some different flavor combinations.
You've heard of Key Lime, but there's also Bourbon Pecan and Salted Caramel Peach.
We talked to her about how she comes up with these combinations.
"I typically look for different inspiration in places that I visit," said Broussard. "Also, experiences. Time is a huge factor in inspiration."
The name "Justice of the Pies" is a tribute to the chef's father, who was a criminal defense attorney.
"He called himself the pie master," said Brussard. "He was very serious about it. He had an apron. He had every piece of equipment in the kitchen."
Celebrating National Pie Day with Justice of the Pies
PIE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News