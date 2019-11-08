Pilot killed after plane crashes into Calif. home, sparking massive fire

UPLAND, Calif. -- The pilot of a single-engine plane died after crashing into a house in California Thursday morning, sparking a massive fire, officials said.The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the residence on West 15th Street where flames were seen shooting through the roof. Residents in the area witnessed the initial moments after the impact."We saw it engulfed in flames. I heard the impact, it was shocking," said Anne Burdette who lives next door.Occupants inside the home, a father and a toddler, were reportedly uninjured and made it outside okay.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 11 a.m. when plumes of thick smoke were seen billowing out of the home, which had been gutted.A parachute could be seen among the wreckage, which authorities said likely deployed from the plane."This plane does have a safety parachute, obviously that's going to be under investigation by NTSB...what transpired right before the plane came down on the house," Capt. Marcelo Blanco of Upland Police said."I think it's just an act of mercy that they were in the opposite end of the house," said Burdette. The east side of her home was damaged by the crash.It is unclear what led up to the crash.