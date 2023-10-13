'Pilsen Bomberos' Chicago firefighters inspire Latino, Hispanic community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meet the "Pilsen Bomberos," a group of Chicago firefighters inspiring their Latino community on Chicago's lower West Side.

"It's a great house to be at," CFD firefighter Joseph Morales said. "It's in the middle of the Pilsen neighborhood, great neighborhood."

The firehouse on South Damen has a mix of rookie and veteran firefighters that represent CFD Engine 23, Tower Ladder 5. Many speak Spanish, like the neighborhood they serve.

"Having Spanish-speaking firemen at this particular house definitely helps out the community, because there are a lot of spanish-speaking people in the neighborhood," CFD firefighter Eduardo Febus said.

"You ask most of the fire houses. You say Engine 23, Tower 5, and oh they give you a little nod of respect," CFD Captain Gus Mendez said.

Only 15% of firefighters in the United State are Latino or Hispanic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Chicago, that number is slightly higher. The Chicago Fire Department said Hispanics represent 18 to 20% of firefighters and paramedics in the department.

"I feel like I can see their relief when they see us come in," CFD firefighter Ivan Hernandez said.

"I was raised in pilsen. I actually went to Cooper, Orozco, and Juarez (schools) and it was common sense for me to come back here. Ever since I was a kid I would see the two rigs moving back and forth from here."

The pride of Pilsen is inspiring younger generations of Latinos.

"I like to point out to young kids, Hispanic kids, that this is a career to consider," Captain Mendez said. "You can help the public and it will benefit you."

"When I go to houses and I see them (children) looking at me doing a shy wave, I can relate to them because that was me back then," Hernandez said.

The firefighters and paramedics at the Pilsen firehouse take pride in their team, wearing these shirts that read "The Pilsen Bomberos" under their gear. It's part of the bond they share.

"When we're at the firehouse, we don't look at it like you're Black, you're white, you're Hispanic," Captain Mendez said. "You're a fireman first."

The Chicago Fire Department has asked the city for permission to emblazon the "Pilsen Bomberos" logo on Engine 23 for all to see. They even received a letter of support from their Alderman, Byron Sigcho-Lopez. The decision is now in the hands of Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt to decide on its approval.

"These guys are like my brothers," Morales said. "We argue, we fight. But, at the end of the day we still have each other's backs and can rely on each other to get the job done."