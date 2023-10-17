Vigil to be held Tuesday for unincorp. Plainfield Muslim boy fatally stabbed in apparent hate crime

Family, supporters and officials have said a 71-year-old landlord fatally stabbed the 6-year-old and seriously injured his mother.

Unincorporated Plainfield stabbing suspect targeted boy, mother because they were Muslim, officials say

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A vigil will be held Tuesday night for the 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his home in unincorporated Plainfield over the weekend.

An outpouring of grief continues Tuesday.

On Monday night, people gathered outside of a Joliet hospital to pray for his 32-year-old mother, who was also hurt in the Saturday morning attack that police are calling a hate crime.

Earlier, her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was laid to rest in suburban Bridgeview, where hundreds attended his funeral.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker met with the family.

Those gathered outside the hospital Monday night prayed for peace and justice.

"It's devastating; she was targeted because she was Muslim," said Nesreen Abulaban, who was supporting the family of the boy killed.

Prosecutors said Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death by his mother's landlord.

Joseph Czuba, 71, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, battery and hate crimes.

In court Monday, prosecutors detailed how Czuba allegedly attacked the mother and child in his unincorporated Plainfield home, where the Palestinian American family rented rooms.

The mother told prosecutors "Czuba was angry at her over what was going on in Jerusalem."

She responded by saying, "let's pray for peace."

That's when she said he attacked her with a knife.

Tuesday night's vigil will take place at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center at 8 p.m.

The community is invited to stand up to hate.