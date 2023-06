A small plane crash landed at DuPage Airport, the West Chicago Fire Department said.

Small plane crash-lands at DuPage Airport in West Chicago, fire officials say

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crash-landed early Monday afternoon in the western suburbs.

The crash happened at DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

The West Chicago Fire Department said three people were on the plane. No one was injured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, including whether faulty landing gear was a factor. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.