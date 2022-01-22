abortion

New center will assist people who come to Illinois for abortions with travel, other expenses

In 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation establishing reproductive healthcare as fundamental right
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
New initiative will help people who travel to Illinois for abortions

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A new initiative will help people who travel to Illinois for an abortion procedure.

It will provide assistance with travel and other expenses.

The ribbon was cut Friday, one day before the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, at the offices in Fairview Heights, which is near St. Louis. It happened as the anti-abortion March for Life commenced in Washington, D.C.

SEE ALSO | March for Life rally heads to DC on 49th anniversary of Roe v Wade abortion rights decision

In 2019, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation establishing reproductive health care as a fundamental right for women in the state.

"This center is a first of its kind within the Planned Parenthood federation. We're incredibly proud that it's here in Illinois," Pritzker said. "The services that it provides represent an important new frontier to secure abortion rights."
