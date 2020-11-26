Weather: Like It or Not

What is the Polar Vortex?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Polar Vortex" is a dreaded term that we all have become accustomed too over the past few years. But what is it?

The polar vortex is always present in the Arctic Circle. It is a broad area of low pressure usually contained by the Polar Jet Stream.

A strong polar jet stream keeps the cold Arctic air bottled north. When the Polar Jet Stream weakens, the polar vortex can split and move south.

Bitterly cold times experienced in Chicago are when the Polar Vortex moves south toward the Great Lakes. This can produce many days of extreme cold for Chicago.

The last major Polar Vortex was in late January 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnow stormwinter stormsnowpolar vortexweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
What is La Nina?
4 winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
How does a hurricane form?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers flood Chicago airports, roads despite warnings
Illinois ties record for most COVID-19 deaths in a week
Accused teen shooter at WI mall shooting arrested in car with IL plates
'People are turning to food pantries for the first time in their lives'
Navy recruits spend Thanksgiving on Naval Station Great Lakes base
Little Village family speaks out after patriarch killed in hit-and-run
Retired Chicago cop dies following COVID-19 battle
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
IL students falling behind in reading, math during online learning
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
Local shops innovate ahead of Small Business Saturday
Mayor Lightfoot implores people to stay home for Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News