EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5101360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of Javon Britten, 18, spoke Tuesday after her son was fatally shot Monday night at Orland Square Mall.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager at Orland Square Mall was taken into custody in Matteson Wednesday night, police said.Police said that they took 19-year-old murder suspect Jakharr Williams into custody and that he did not struggle or try to evade police.Authorities said he shot and killed 18-year-old Javon Britten near the food court inside the Orland Square Mall Monday evening.Police said Williams knew Britten from Rich Central High School where Britten was a student.Britten's family said Williams approached Britten at the mall and said something about not liking him before allegedly pulling a gun and firing inside the mall in front of other shoppers.Williams, police said, was able to run from the mall before police arrived.Williams' attorney, David Sotomayor, said he met with his client Wednesday night and has been speaking with his family."The family is very remorseful for what occurred," Sotomayor said. "They wanted me to specifically express their heartfelt sympathy for the family. Obviously, there were some problems between Mr. Williams and the decedent. They don't want this to escalate further."Sotomayor was not specific about what the problems were.Britten's family said he was a tall and sweet young man who loved music and basketball. They had been praying for the suspect to surrender to authorities.Meanwhile police said Williams is no stranger to the law. He was on parole for robbery.