Orland Park mall shooting: Police arrest shooting suspect Jakharr Williams in Matteson

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager at Orland Square Mall is in custody.

By
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager at Orland Square Mall was taken into custody in Matteson Wednesday night, police said.

Police said that they took 19-year-old murder suspect Jakharr Williams into custody and that he did not struggle or try to evade police.

Authorities said he shot and killed 18-year-old Javon Britten near the food court inside the Orland Square Mall Monday evening.

RELATED: Police search for suspect Jakharr Williams, family of victim Javon Britten speaks

Police said Williams knew Britten from Rich Central High School where Britten was a student.

Britten's family said Williams approached Britten at the mall and said something about not liking him before allegedly pulling a gun and firing inside the mall in front of other shoppers.

Williams, police said, was able to run from the mall before police arrived.

WATCH: Mother of Orland Park mall shooting victim speaks
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of Javon Britten, 18, spoke Tuesday after her son was fatally shot Monday night at Orland Square Mall.



Williams' attorney, David Sotomayor, said he met with his client Wednesday night and has been speaking with his family.

"The family is very remorseful for what occurred," Sotomayor said. "They wanted me to specifically express their heartfelt sympathy for the family. Obviously, there were some problems between Mr. Williams and the decedent. They don't want this to escalate further."

Sotomayor was not specific about what the problems were.

Britten's family said he was a tall and sweet young man who loved music and basketball. They had been praying for the suspect to surrender to authorities.

Meanwhile police said Williams is no stranger to the law. He was on parole for robbery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmallman killedOrland ParkRichton ParkMatteson
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect in Orland Park mall shooting arrested in Matteson, police say
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
Top Stories
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
2 Lakeview robbery suspects in custody after police chase into Englewood
Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say
Ken Griffin buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold Thursday
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
Victim may have solved his own murder
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Show More
Marine recruiter charged with sexually assaulting teen girl trying to enlist
Trump yields to Pelosi, says he'll give State of the Union 'after Shutdown is over'
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in road rage incident
Train operator audio from night CPD officers killed on Metra tracks released
More News