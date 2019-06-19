Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- A routine traffic stop led to a grisly discovery inside a car in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Police said they found a human torso on the passenger side floorboard of a driver's car. They believe it was the remains of a pedestrian who had been hit and killed.

Officers said they arrested the driver, Dorrae Johnson, after a chase early Sunday morning where he drove the wrong way on a highway, hit a curb, blew out a tire and hit a utility pole all before getting out of his car and trying to run away.

Police spotted the torso when they went to turn off the car. The lower half of the body was later found at the accident scene.

The officer who arrested Johnson said he appeared intoxicated.

Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseearrestcrimebody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD release suspect photos in South Side CTA shooting
COPA clears officers in 2016 Mt. Greenwood police shooting that sparked protests
House votes to block military transgender ban
Man punches, cuts bicyclist in Lincoln Park
Trip Advisor ranks Chicago River cruise among top 10 experiences for travelers
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison
Show More
Photos show reported huntsman spider eating pygmy possum
Man punches 72-year-old Walmart greeter in the face
VIDEO: DUI suspect in coroner's van swerves into oncoming traffic
AAA study: dangers of driving 'high', 2x likely to crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News