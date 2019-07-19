Police board votes to fire officers accused of making false statements in Laquan McDonald shooting by Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire four officers accused of making false statements in the shooting of Laquan McDonald by former officer Jason Van Dyke.
The board held three days of hearings on Sergeant Stephen Franko and Officers Daphne Sebastian, Ricardo Viramontes and Janet Mondragon in April.
The video of McDonald's murder by former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was played several times at the hearing. The four officers were accused of making false statements and reports about the shooting in 2014.
Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder in October 2018.
In a Police Battery Report, Van Dyke alleged he was the victim of battery. There was no evidence in Van Dyke's trial that he was ever injured.
However, Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times, most of the shots fired when the teenager was already on the ground.
Franko was a supervisor who signed off on reports by several officers, including Van Dyke. The other officers were at the scene of the shooting.
