Police: Boy, 6, dies after SUV runs red light on South Side; driver cited

Two young boys were critically injured Monday afternoon after being ejected from a car during a crash on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 6-year-old boy died and an 8-year-old boy was critically injured after the driver of the SUV they were riding in failed to stop at a red light Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The 6-year-old boy was identified as Giovanni Montes, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Tuesday night.

A 28-year-old man driving a Ford Expedition carrying the young boys was heading east on West 47th Street was unable to come to a stop at South Halsted Street around 4:30 p.m. The Ford ran the red light and collided with a Pontiac Torrent, police said.

The two children were ejected from the Ford and transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, where police said the 6-year-old boy later died. The 8-year-old boy's condition has since stabilized, police said.

The driver of the Ford was cited Tuesday for disregarding a traffic control light, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unsafe vehicle equipment and two child restraint violations, police said.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating.
