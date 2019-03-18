Police issue 'virtual kidnap' alerts to California schools

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Police in a seaside California city have alerted local schools to two "virtual kidnap" cases in 24 hours.

Laguna Beach police say victims received phone calls claiming their daughters had been kidnapped and would be harmed unless money was wired to a Mexican bank account, the Orange County Register reported Saturday.

There were no abductions in either case, according to police.

Authorities in the community about 57 miles south of Los Angeles say they have contacted the Laguna Beach Unified School District as well as local private schools to warn parents of the scam.

Authorities say residents made separate reports March 7 and 8 that they were the victims of the fake kidnapping threats.

"All of them want money transferred to an account in Mexico, and they are directing victims outside of the city to withdraw money," Laguna Police Sgt. Jim Cota said.

Police said a man wired $5,000 before learning his daughter was safe.

"At about 6:30 p.m., as the victim was completing the last transaction, he received a call from his daughter who was fine in Laguna Beach," Cota said.

In the second case on March 8, the victim was told her daughter had been taken while attending college in Chicago.

"Once the mother pulled out the money, she called the police department," Cota said. "Police officers stopped her on her way out of town and were able to stop the transfer of money."

Both of the cases were referred to the FBI on March 13, police said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiaparentingchildrenkidnappingus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Boy, 10, killed after minivan crashes into pond off I-90 in Huntley
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday
Cow crosses the road... for Chick-Fil-A?
Cubs found along road illegally separated from mom: officials
ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
Show More
Nash County man wanted for wife's murder caught in Arizona, officials say
Applications for One Summer Chicago open Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a few sprinkles Monday
Firefighters rescue paraplegic man from burning Englewood home
1 killed, 1 injured in Bishop Ford crash
More TOP STORIES News