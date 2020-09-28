Fan surprised to learn popular Chicago mariachi singer doubles as police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jesus Ramos is a rising star on the musical scene, but it wasn't until after a performance at Millennium Park that many of his fans learned that the popular Chicago mariachi singer is also a police officer.
"They're like 'you're a cop and you sing?' I'm like 'I'm a singer who happens to be a cop,'" Ramos said.
For the past 10 years, the Pilsen native has worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad Police Service, but he's been singing since childhood in celebration of his cultural heritage.
"My father and my mom are from where the mariachi was born, surprisingly. My Dad moved from Mexico to be a jazz musician. I'm like 'ok,'" Ramos said.
Known as "Chewy" by his friends, Ramos also started his career in jazz and R&B before rediscovering a love for mariachi music.
"That's the idea, I think. The transition from what I did before to what I do now is a beautiful combination," he said.
Ramos has toured all over the country and performed with legends in Mexico, but for this life-long Cubs fan, a dream come true was performing for the Northsiders on Cinco De Mayo during the World Series run.
"So we were in the clubhouse playing. Joe Madden was dancing and Javy Baez was like 'yeah!' I was like a kid. I had my mariachi suit and my jersey on top," Ramos said.
Ramos went on to sing the National Anthem before game seven.
As for Canadian Pacific, they've been fully supportive, even spotlighting Ramos for representing his culture.
During this tough time for most musicians, the singing officer says he feels lucky just to be working.
"For me, at least I have a job," he said. "It's given me financial support, but I have my musicians that I work with that I've had my whole career. My calendar was filled for the entire year. It's very hard to see their situation because they are phenomenal musicians."
It's a musical tradition he's honored to continue.
"It's in the blood. You feel the passion when you're performing. You get this sense of pride in who you are and what you represent," Ramos said. "Being able to share the culture the way we do, can't get any better than that, you know."
Ramos said he has no plans to give up his law enforcement career even as his music takes off. He said he it's his mission to serve the public.
For more on Ramos' performances, visit him on Instagram and Facebook.
