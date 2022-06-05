Chicago shooting: COPA investigating after police officer, suspect shot in Englewood

BREAKING: A Chicago Police Officer from the 7th Dist. @ChicagoCAPS07 has been shot. TheOfficer is being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route to the hospital. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) June 5, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police Department officer was shot on Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side, CPD said.The shooting happened at about 2:00 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood near West 69th Street and South Sangamon Street, police said. The officer, from the 7th police district, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.An offender was also shot and transported to a local hospital. Police fired shots during the incident, which COPA is investigating.Police did not provide information on officer's condition or the suspect's condition.Police did not provide further information about the incident.