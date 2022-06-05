police officer shot

Chicago shooting: COPA investigating after police officer, suspect shot in Englewood

Police fired shots during incident
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police Department officer was shot on Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side, CPD said.

The shooting happened at about 2:00 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood near West 69th Street and South Sangamon Street, police said. The officer, from the 7th police district, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.

An offender was also shot and transported to a local hospital. Police fired shots during the incident, which COPA is investigating.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 6-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights backyard, police say

Police did not provide information on officer's condition or the suspect's condition.



Police did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoshots firedcopapolice officer shotchicago violenceofficer injuredpolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimepolice shootingshootingpolice officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Police ID suspect in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
Police ID man suspected in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
Chicago police officer shot, injured in West Englewood
'Run to Remember' honors CPD officers killed, injured in line of duty
TOP STORIES
Woman buoyed by support after viral Indiana pastor confrontation
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair
Festive pageant, balcony appearance caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
Show More
Glenwood Sunday Market returns for 13th season
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
Secretary of state Illinois candidates Anna Valencia, Sidney Moore
Chicago half marathon 2022 highlighted historic West Side sites
Person found shot and killed in Chicago home, police say
More TOP STORIES News