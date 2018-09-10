Police officers, robbery suspect injured in shootout outside Maywood Burger King

Witnesses said a police officer and a suspected robber were injured in a shooting outside a Maywood Burger King.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
An armed robbery suspect and two police officers were injured after an exchange of gunfire captured on video outside a Burger King restaurant in Maywood Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

At about 8:18 p.m., Maywood police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Burger King Restaurant near Lake Street and North First Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they believe the suspect had a BB gun.

As the suspected robber was leaving the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire with two Maywood police officers who were just arriving.

The suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two officers were transported to a hospital as a precaution and were treated and released.

The shooting was captured on cell phone video.

"This other guy that was talking to them, he was the one that told us that it was a BB gun that the robber had that it was supposedly a robbery and that he shot the girl a couple times and that's why she was freaking out because she kept saying that they shot her," said witness Daniela Peralta.

"They were in the ambulance working on the officer for about 10 minutes, so I'm thinking it wasn't that grave and he was up talking and everything, so I don't think his condition was that serious," said witness Damien Harvey.

An employee was also hit by the robber's BB gun, but did not sustain serious injury. Burger King has declined to comment.

State police said anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400
