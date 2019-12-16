Police questioning person of interest after girl, 16, groped on CTA Brown Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning a person of interest after a 16-year-old girl was groped on a CTA Brown Line train Saturday morning.

The teen was on the platform at the Belmont station when she was approached by the suspect, who asked for her phone number, police said.

The girl then got on the train and noticed the suspect staring at her. The suspect then sat down next to her, put his arm around her lower waist and touched her inappropriately against her will, police said.

Police released photos of a man they said groped a 16-year-old girl on a CTA Brown Line train.



The victim was able to escape with the help of another person, police said. The suspect then fled the train at the Brown Line Quincy stop.

The suspect is described by police as black, 30-40 years old, and 170 pounds. He has a short Afro hairstyle and was wearing a small gray cap and a black jacket.

Monday morning, police said they were speaking with a person of interest in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.
