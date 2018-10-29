Police release photos of SUV wanted in fatal shooting of Chef Peter Rim

Police are looking for a Nissan Rogue in connection with the fatal shooting of Chef Peter Rim, who owned two restaurants in Lake in the Hills in McHenry County. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police released two photos Monday of a Nissan Rogue SUV wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Chef Peter Rim, who owned Bistro Wasabi and El Cochino restaurants in Lake in the Hills in McHenry County.

Rim, 46, was shot at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday when he was a passenger in a car in the 4100 block of West Diversey Avenue on the city's Northwest Side.

A Nissan Rogue, with unknown Illinois license plates, pulled up and, after a verbal exchange, someone in the SUV shot Rim in the head through his open passenger-side window, police said.

The Nissan Rogue has tinted windows and is missing a front license plate.

RELATED: Chef Rim remembered: "His wild, fun, energetic, and loving legacy will live on forever"

After the shooting, the SUV drove westbound on Diversey Avenue and then southbound on Kostner Avenue.

Rim, who lived in South Barrington, died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police are investigating and working with a possible road rage motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chicago police's Bureau of Detectives - Area North at 312-744-8261.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantfatal shootingman shotman killedchicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceLake in the HillsLogan SquareChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Lake in the Hills restaurateur fatally shot on city's Northwest Side
Top Stories
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris
Body found at North Side construction site
Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 baby squirrel monkeys
Mom charged in son's drowning death during Hurricane Florence
Yosemite park rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Suspect appears in court, victims mourned around country
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
Show More
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Field Museum to renovate Native North American Hall with Native American partners
More News