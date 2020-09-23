Police rescue boy, 14, from multi-unit house fire in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was rescued from a fire Tuesday at a home in west suburban Lisle.According to police, around 11:30 p.m. a fire broke out at a multi-unit home in the 2700-block of Wayfairing Avenue and the teen was trapped inside.A Lisle police officer "broke through some barriers" to rescue the 14-year-old, Lisle Trustee Sara Sadat said.The teen and the police officer were hospitalized after inhaling smoke, Sadat said. Their conditions were not immediately known but they are expected to be okay.Sadat said that no other injuries were reported.Lisle police and fire officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.