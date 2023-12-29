CFD rescues several from Edgewater fire in apartment building; 2 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews rescued several from an apartment building on the city's Far North Side Friday morning.

CFD said there was heavy fire reported on the sixth floor and some on the seventh of an eight-story building at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater just before 8:20 a.m.

Several people needed to be rescued, and ladders were being deployed to help some out of windows, CFD said.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

CFD said the fire was out just before 8:55 a.m.

