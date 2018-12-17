Police in Orland Park searched for two teenage suspects after a carjacking in Matteson Monday morning, Orland Park police said.The search led to a lockdown at Carl Sandburg High School, school officials said. The lockdownThe carjacking occurred in Matteson and led to a police chase, which ended in the area of 153rd Street and Hilltop Drive, police said. One person was taken into custody at the scene and two others fled, police said.A Matteson spokesman said that the suspects were pulling door handles in the area when they approached the victim and took her car.Chopper 7HD flew overhead as police officers were seen walking through backyards of nearby homes searching for the carjacking suspects. Later Monday morning, Orland police said that they believe the suspects moved out of the area.Police said one of the suspects may be armed.