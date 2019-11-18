crime

Fresno Mass Shooting: 10 shot, 4 dead, as gunman opens fire on family watching football, suspect still at large

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- At least ten people have been shot, and four are dead after police say a suspect opened fire as a family gathered at a home in the Northern California city of Fresno Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home located about three blocks south of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.



Fresno Police say around 45 people were at the home to watch a football game on television.

The suspect came into the backyard and opened fire on the ten people that were in the yard. The other 35 people inside the home, which included women and children, were not injured.

RELATED: 'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

Police officials say that five of the victims are currently being treated at a local hospital in downtown Fresno and one victim is being treated at another.

Hospital officials say of the shooting victims, two are in critical condition, three are in critical but stable condition. Another victim was grazed by a bullet.

EMBED More News Videos

6 people were shot, injured and transported to Community Regional Medical Center and St. Agnes Medical Center. The latest on their conditions:



When officers arrived, they found three people who had already died from their injuries. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect, or possible motivation.



Streets in the area have been closed off as the investigation continues. Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Fresno Police say they are using their "mass casualty protocol" for this shooting.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced late Sunday night that it will be sending agents from its San Francisco field office to assist in the investigation of the shooting.



California State Senator Andreas Borgeas responded to the shooting on Twitter:




Fresno prosecutor and mayoral candidate Andrew Janz also tweeted:




This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimefatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Buffalo Grove police investigating double homicide
Marine deserter accused of murder urged to turn himself in
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
NC murder suspect who abandoned Marine post may be in Virginia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Buffalo Grove police investigating double homicide
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Show More
Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month
Cat food sold nationwide is recalled over salmonella risks
Large Wisconsin deer poaching investigation nets 5 arrests
Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort
Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties
More TOP STORIES News