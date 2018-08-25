Police seek knife-toting thief in Grand Crossing

Police are searching for a man allegedly using a knife to rob people in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police received two reports of robberies by this man: one on August 17 in the 6800 block of South East End Avenue between 9-9:30 p.m. and the other in the early morning hours of August 22 in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. In both incidents the man approached the victims on the sidewalk or in a parking lot asking to borrow change or a cell phone before displaying a knife and taking their property.The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, standing 6 ft. 1 in. tall and weighing about 160 pounds. In one instance he was described as having a Mohawk hairstyle while in the other incident he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.