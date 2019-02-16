Police shoot man in North Lawndale

A police shooting occurred Saturday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday night in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

"The offender was shot by police following an altercation," said CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet at 9:33 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and a 37-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in stable condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Police said the 37-year-old man is the police officer and was not shot.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

