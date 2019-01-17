Police to provide update on fatal shooting of high school student Alayna Ortiz in Griffith, Ind.

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been more than a week since a high school student was murdered in Griffith, Indiana and authorities are expected to provide an update Thursday morning.

By
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) --
It's been more than a week since a high school student was murdered in Griffith, Indiana and authorities are expected to provide an update Thursday morning.

Last Wednesday, 18-year-old high school student Alayna Ortiz was shot and killed. Police said all started just after 9 p.m. when a police officer working part time security at the Park West Apartments in Griffith heard what sounded like a car crash.

When the officer got there, he saw a vehicle leaving the scene fast, it turned into a shopping plaza across the street and drove up to police officers there. That's when they learned 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz had been shot.

RELATED: High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting

Ortiz later died at a hospital. Police believe the deadly shot came from outside of the vehicle.

The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task force was called in for the case. That means 20 to 25 additional investigators were working to find the shooter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimewoman killedGriffith
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge to announce ruling for 3 CPD officers accused of Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up
City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow Thursday
Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-6 inches, possibly more
Metra investigating signal, gate problems in Mokena after near-miss caught on video
First look: O'Hare expansion proposals; full designs unveiled Thursday
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Show More
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker to sign gun dealer licensing bill Thursday
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Jurors in Van Dyke trial speak ahead of cop's sentencing on Friday
More News