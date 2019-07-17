Police warn of air conditioner thefts in Bronzeville

Five thefts of central air conditioner units and condensers have been reported in the past couple of weeks, all on the South Side. Police said three people are responsible.
The thefts occurred in the:
- 500-block of East 42nd Street at about 12:43 p.m. on June 29,
- 4200-block of South Vincennes Avenue at about 3 a.m. on June 29,
- 4600-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. on June 29,
- 600-block of East 42nd Street on July 6-8 and the
- 4100-block of South Calumet Avenue from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on July 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.
