$42.2B state budget proposal, Illinois election bill pass, move to Gov. Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers finally passed a $42.2 billion budget and a number of other bills, as well, in a late-night session.But several major items were left on the table.The budget was the big deal, and while some so-called corporate tax loopholes were closed, lawmakers passed the budget without raising individual taxes.The House ended its overtime session shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending lawmakers home. Their Senate counterparts are now returning to wrap things up on the other side.The spending plan includes $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding for infrastructure and other programs.It provides an additional $350 million for school funding, $7.4 billion for human services, $1.9 billion for public safety and a similar amount for higher education."We have accomplished, I would say, quite a bit; it has been a very successful session," House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch said. "No. 1, we have a balanced budget on time. It helps our state's most vulnerable, and puts us on a path to our fiscal health and recovery, really believe that this budget is going to help move Illinois in a positive direction"Lawmakers also passed an ethics reform package that bans them from lobbying for six months after leaving the general assembly.They also pushed back next year's March 15 primary until June 28, due to the census delays.What did not pass was an energy bill that would have affected ComEd's nuclear and coal plants.They also did not pass a bill to establish an elected school board for Chicago.Republicans were offering their own take on this session later Tuesday, frustrated by how federal dollars are being spent."Instead of prioritizing something like unemployment insurance, which affects every employee and employer across the state, we saw a billion dollars in capital projects that came from Democrat-only member requests," said Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon.