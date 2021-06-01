illinois budget

$42.2B state budget proposal, Illinois election bill pass, move to Gov. Pritzker's desk

By
EMBED <>More Videos

$42.2B Illinois budget proposal passes, moves to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers finally passed a $42.2 billion budget and a number of other bills, as well, in a late-night session.

But several major items were left on the table.

The budget was the big deal, and while some so-called corporate tax loopholes were closed, lawmakers passed the budget without raising individual taxes.

The House ended its overtime session shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending lawmakers home. Their Senate counterparts are now returning to wrap things up on the other side.

The spending plan includes $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding for infrastructure and other programs.

RELATED: Pritzker budget address: Proposal includes closing corporate tax loopholes, no income tax hike as partisan battle brews

It provides an additional $350 million for school funding, $7.4 billion for human services, $1.9 billion for public safety and a similar amount for higher education.

"We have accomplished, I would say, quite a bit; it has been a very successful session," House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch said. "No. 1, we have a balanced budget on time. It helps our state's most vulnerable, and puts us on a path to our fiscal health and recovery, really believe that this budget is going to help move Illinois in a positive direction"
Lawmakers also passed an ethics reform package that bans them from lobbying for six months after leaving the general assembly.

RELATED: IDES asks for millions more in budget; plans to reopen offices, partially virtually

They also pushed back next year's March 15 primary until June 28, due to the census delays.

What did not pass was an energy bill that would have affected ComEd's nuclear and coal plants.

They also did not pass a bill to establish an elected school board for Chicago.

Republicans were offering their own take on this session later Tuesday, frustrated by how federal dollars are being spent.

"Instead of prioritizing something like unemployment insurance, which affects every employee and employer across the state, we saw a billion dollars in capital projects that came from Democrat-only member requests," said Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldbudgetjb pritzkerillinois budget
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ILLINOIS BUDGET
IDES asks for millions more in budget as it plans to reopen offices
Gov. Pritzker gives budget address as partisan battle brews
Illinois budget battle brewing ahead of Pritzker's address
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Chicago lifts quarantine, testing requirements for all travelers
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
Hilton Chicago to reopen following year-long pandemic hiatus
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
Show More
Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Family devastated after matriarch killed by Loop wrong-way driver
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
More TOP STORIES News