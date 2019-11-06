34 Illinois communities receive part of $9.3M in state funding loans to buy emergency vehicles

Nearly three dozen communities across Illinois will soon get funds to buy new emergency vehicles.
Wednesday, the Pritzker Administration announced they have released $9.3 million in funding to emergency responders throughout the state.
Out of that funding, 23 communities will be able to buy fire trucks and 11 will be able to purchase ambulances.
Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez and Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) Executive Director Christopher Meister issued the funds in no interest or low interest loans for communities to buy the vehicles. The loans are made available through the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program (FTRL) and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program (ARLP).
The loan programs are designed to assist departments or cities in buying emergency vehicles that they may not be able to otherwise afford.
Those who received the FTRL must repay the loans within 20 years, where the ARLP loans are to be repaid within 10 years.Recipients of the Fire Truck Revolving Loan:Annawan Albs Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Dora Township Fire Protection District: $275,000.00Evergreen Park Fire Department: $350,000.00Harvard Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Lake Egypt Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Latham Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Lexington Community Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Liberty Fire Protection District: $120,000.00Maroa Fire Protection District: $250,000.00North Park Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Oak Forest Fire Department: $350,000.00Octavia Fire Protection District: $285,000.00Oregon Fire Protection District: $300,000.00Orland Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Rochelle Fire Department, City of: $350,000.00Schiller Park Fire Department, Village of: $350,000.00Silvis Fire Department, City of: $350,000.00Sullivan Fire Protection District: $278,335.00Thomasboro Fire Protection District: $300,000.00Valmeyer Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Williamson County Fire Protection District: $225,000.00Win Bur Sew Fire Protection District: $350,000.00Woodstock Fire/Rescue District: $350,000.00Recipients of Ambulance Revolving Loan:B Y E Ambulance Service, Inc.: $160,000.00Cambridge Fire Protection District: $150,000.00Cortland Community Fire Protection District: $200,000.00Franklin Park Fire Department: $157,991.00Illinois Ambulance Department, City of Columbia: $200,000.00Joliet Fire Department: $200,000.00Limestone Township Fire Protection District: $200,000.00Nunda Rural Fire Protection District: $200,000.00Palos Heights Fire Protection District: $185,000.00Princeton Fire Department: $200,000.00Woodstock Fire/Rescue District: $200,000.00
