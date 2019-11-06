illinois budget

34 Illinois communities receive part of $9.3M in state funding loans to buy emergency vehicles

Nearly three dozen communities across Illinois will soon get funds to buy new emergency vehicles.

Wednesday, the Pritzker Administration announced they have released $9.3 million in funding to emergency responders throughout the state.

Out of that funding, 23 communities will be able to buy fire trucks and 11 will be able to purchase ambulances.

Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez and Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) Executive Director Christopher Meister issued the funds in no interest or low interest loans for communities to buy the vehicles. The loans are made available through the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program (FTRL) and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program (ARLP).

The loan programs are designed to assist departments or cities in buying emergency vehicles that they may not be able to otherwise afford.

Those who received the FTRL must repay the loans within 20 years, where the ARLP loans are to be repaid within 10 years.

Recipients of the Fire Truck Revolving Loan:
  • Annawan Albs Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Dora Township Fire Protection District: $275,000.00

  • Evergreen Park Fire Department: $350,000.00

  • Harvard Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Lake Egypt Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Latham Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Lexington Community Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Liberty Fire Protection District: $120,000.00

  • Maroa Fire Protection District: $250,000.00

  • North Park Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Oak Forest Fire Department: $350,000.00

  • Octavia Fire Protection District: $285,000.00

  • Oregon Fire Protection District: $300,000.00

  • Orland Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Rochelle Fire Department, City of: $350,000.00

  • Schiller Park Fire Department, Village of: $350,000.00

  • Silvis Fire Department, City of: $350,000.00

  • Sullivan Fire Protection District: $278,335.00

  • Thomasboro Fire Protection District: $300,000.00

  • Valmeyer Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Williamson County Fire Protection District: $225,000.00

  • Win Bur Sew Fire Protection District: $350,000.00

  • Woodstock Fire/Rescue District: $350,000.00


    • Recipients of Ambulance Revolving Loan:
  • B Y E Ambulance Service, Inc.: $160,000.00

  • Cambridge Fire Protection District: $150,000.00

  • Cortland Community Fire Protection District: $200,000.00

  • Franklin Park Fire Department: $157,991.00

  • Illinois Ambulance Department, City of Columbia: $200,000.00

  • Joliet Fire Department: $200,000.00

  • Limestone Township Fire Protection District: $200,000.00

  • Nunda Rural Fire Protection District: $200,000.00

  • Palos Heights Fire Protection District: $185,000.00

  • Princeton Fire Department: $200,000.00

  • Woodstock Fire/Rescue District: $200,000.00
