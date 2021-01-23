BGA's fight to make Navy Pier records public

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We have a follow-up on our previously-reported FOIA case against Navy Pier.
After facing defeat in the appellate court, this week Navy Pier made a motion to take the case to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Currently, the Court hasn't been accepted yet.
Represented by attorney Matt Topic, the Loevy&Loevy lawyer speaks on this ongoing fight and what it means when it comes to the public having access to information that keeps powerful institutions accountable.
"There have been hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax payer money to try to keep secret about who's working at the pier, who's getting leases, who's getting contracts, in essence who's making money from this very lucrative piece of publicly-owned property," said Topic.
